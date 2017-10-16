New Elementary School Name Down to Top 3 Finalists

Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed down the list for what the first one will be called.

The committee decided to put forward these three recommendations to the Board of Trustees, for the new elementary school to be build in the South Meadows:

Nick Poulakidas Elementary School

Ann Jones Carlson Elementary School

John Bohach Elementary School

"We think about all the great people that we have here in our community," Committee Chair Frank Perez said, "all the great leaders, people who have sacrificed so much for our community, people who have dedicated themselves deeply to this community, and I think it's nice to recognize some of those folks."

Other popular options that eventually were eliminated were: South Meadows Elementary School, Mary Lehman Elementary School, and Debbie Smith Elementary School. Michael Landsberry Elementary School was also up for consideration, but the committee decided that it would be a more appropriate name for one of two new middle schools to be built in the Spanish Springs area and the Sun Valley area. They'll begin the naming process for those within the next few weeks.

Officials say they hope to have the new elementary school's name finalized by November 14.