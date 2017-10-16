What to Do If Your Pet Goes Missing

We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing? That's exactly what happened to the Shambo family while they were shopping for Halloween costumes.

Korrie Shambo and her family adopted a six-week-old puppy named 'Jake from State Farm.' When one of her kids set the dog down to try on a costume Sunday, the dog was nowhere to be found.

"We were all crying, and we are still very upset, we see his dog dishes and we see his little crate and his little toys in all the rooms and it’s just not right," said Korrie. After speaking to employees at the Halloween store, Korrie learned that someone had taken the dog and left the store.

The family has tried everything from a police report to a Facebook post, which has over a thousand shares. This story is all too common for lost pets, but fortunately, the Washoe County Animal Services have a few key tips to help reunite pets and their owners.

"It’s really incumbent to the owner to be looking, talking to your neighbors, coming into our facility or going onto our website. Our website has pictures of all the animals in our care and is updated every 30 minutes,” said Director of Regional Animal Services Shyanne Schull.

They also recommend pet owners register and microchip their pets as soon as possible. They will be holding a low cost vaccination/licensing clinic in Reno on Saturday October 21st from 10am till 2 at Paradise Park, 2745 Elementary Drive.

If you may know anything about a lost pet, or may have found “Jake from State Farm,” please call the Regional Animal Services at 775-353-8900