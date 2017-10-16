Tech Company 'Broker Genius' Opens Office in Reno

'Broker Genius' is a New York-based tech company; but with a growing list of West Coast clients, they chose Reno to house their business on this side of the country.

Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, says the influx of manufacturing and technology companies in Reno will help strengthen the growing economy. According to Kazmierski, approximately 175 new companies have come to the region in the last six years.

Now, we can add one more to that list with Broker Genius--a software technology company specializing in automated ticket pricing. "With brokers, we're managing thousands of tickets worth of inventory," explains Senior Pricing Analyst Drew Canavero. "To manually price these tickets is very time consuming and very inefficient. So what our technology--our pricing utility allows us to do is to manage that inventory and with real time data--update the prices automatically."

They chose Reno to house their newest satellite office for several reasons, including its geographic advantage, located near the Bay Area and a short plane ride to Los Angeles and other major western cities. Broker Genius was also attracted to the region's technology culture and growth potential.

The 4-year-old company is still in its beginning stages. Currently, the Reno location only houses a handful of employees, but they are hiring. They are mainly looking for pricing analysts, but hope to expand available positions in the near future.

