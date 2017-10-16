California to Get Gender-Neutral Option on Driver's Licenses

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a measure allowing Californians to identify their gender as "non-binary" on driver's licenses if they don't identify as male or female.

The bill was among the last of 977 bills that Brown acted on before a deadline Sunday night.

California now joins Oregon in allowing a gender-neutral option on driver's licenses and state identification cards. The legislation also makes it easier for people to change their names and genders on other official documents such as birth certificates.

Senate Bill 179 is California's latest effort to remove barriers for LGBT residents amid a growing national discussion about gender identity. The state has banned unnecessary travel to states deemed hostile to LGBT people and has expanded gender-neutral bathrooms.

