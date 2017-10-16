Home Burglaries Up: New Ways to Protect Your Home

Just as we're warned every year, there are plenty of things you can do to prevent a break in at your home. In Sparks, Marty Maher has been working with locks for ten years now at ABC Lock & Glass. He says he's come a long way from just cutting keys. Criminals keep him in business: "What they'll do is take everything you have, and they'll break your stuff too. They'll break your door. They'll break your window..."

The latest 2017 statistics say that in the City of Reno, overall crime is down so far this year…except for two things: car thefts, and home burglaries. But there are new technologies to safeguard your property. New technology like doorbell video cameras go a long way to deter and identify crooks. Marty demonstrated the one they come out and install at your home: "You push the button on the outside, it makes a nice ring. And on the inside you can see everything that's going on. There's a Scandisk card in here, it saves the memory so you can see who was at your house when you weren't there." Recordings you can give to police. Total price to buy and install: $264, with no monthly fee.

Locks themselves have also changed. One new innovation has made them “unpickable.” It called the Smart Keyway. "All the wafers and everything that are on the cylinder, they're one solid piece. So there's no way to pick each individual wafer up at the same time." Another system uses a curved key that also can’t be copied or have its lock picked.

And several low-tech ways are still very effective. There's a way to protect against crowbars. Marty showed us the latch guard: “It goes on the side of the door. It makes it so you cannot put a screwdriver or pry bar or anything to get past through the opening."

He also recommends you install your locks with much longer screws: "If we can get this into a 2x4 stud, they can kick the door all day and they're not going to get in." And what's better than a trusty door lock? Two of them: "That way, if something did happen and they got past the first lock, there's still the second one."

And a burglar doesn't just consider the door. They usually try a back window first, where neighbors can't see their dirty work. A simple slide lock can foil them. As Marty says, "The window will not go past the mark."

Speaking of neighbors, you may have heard having a nosy one is good protection. Not necessarily. Marty says, "In some cases good, sometimes bad. You never know who's going to be coming into your house." As he put it, it just depends how friendly you are.