More Viral Meningitis Cases Reported in Washoe County

The U.S. Forest Service and BLM say Christmas tree permits for several areas are now available for purchase.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service and BLM say Christmas tree permits for several areas are now available for purchase.More >>
The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority and Nevada Connections Academy have reached an agreement that allows the NCA to keep its charter for the next two years.More >>
The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority and Nevada Connections Academy have reached an agreement that allows the NCA to keep its charter for the next two years.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at near a home on Moana Lane and Neil Road in Reno early Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at near a home on Moana Lane and Neil Road in Reno early Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
Washoe County Health District says there are now 47 cases of viral meningitis reported since July 15th of this year.More >>
RTC has begun installing traffic signals at an intersection in the North Valleys to improve traffic safety.More >>
RTC has begun installing traffic signals at an intersection in the North Valleys to improve traffic safety.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
All lanes are reopened at 6th street after a crash closed lanes for several hours.More >>
A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus near the University of Nevada, Reno on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a juvenile suspected of stealing at least three cars and a moped and leading officers on a chase early Wednesday morning.More >>
Reno police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday.More >>
Reno police are investigating reports of shots fired early Wednesday.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>
Artificial Intelligence is getting into the insurance business. This week a new tech-based insurance company at the forefront of the new industry expanded to Nevada, its seventh state since it launched in fall of 2016.More >>