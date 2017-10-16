C-130 Plane Lands at Reno-Tahoe International Airport After Mechanical Issue

Reno-Tahoe International Airport authorities say a C-130 military plane landed safely in Reno late Monday morning after experiencing some sort of mechanical issue.

"Absolutely, the best case scenario," Brian Kulpin, Reno-Tahoe International Airport Spokesman said. "Not only just a safe landing but a beautiful landing by the pilot.

Kulpin says he doesn't know what the specific issue is, but it was reported around 9 a.m. on Monday. The plane took off from Reno when it experienced that issue. He told us that the plane burned off fuel first before it landed at the airport.

"What happened today was called an Alert 2," Kulpin said. "We had notification that an aircraft had some type of an emergency in flight. So, we were ready. We mustered emergency vehicles in a way that we practice for."

Regional emergency agencies aided the Reno-Tahoe International Fire Department, including REMSA and the Reno Fire Department. The airport's fire department trains for this type of event, several times per year. Every three years, every regional emergency agency practice a full-scale mock plane crash.

"Our community was all hands-on deck with our local fire departments who we work so closely with on these emergency drills and all that practice came into play, today," Kulpin said. "Thankfully, all that training wasn't needed to be put to the full test, today."

Fourteen people were aboard the plane when the incident happened.

The C-130 aircraft belongs to the Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. So, the Nevada Air National Guard is not commenting on the incident. Kulpin says the situation could have turned out much differently, especially with an aircraft as large as a C-130.

"When you have an aircraft that size, we're going to have a lot of emergency vehicles to handle whatever could have happened," Kulpin said.

Fire crews escorted the plane back to the Nevada Air National Guard base, to make sure everything went smoothly until it parked.

"That's the safest way we can do it, just be prepared for anything because safety is always number one here at the airport," Kulpin said.

Regular commercial flights continued as scheduled with no delays.