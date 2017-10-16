Reno-Tahoe Airport Reports C-130 Plane Lands After Mechanical Issue

Reno-Tahoe International Airport authorities say a C-130 military plane landed safely in Reno late Monday morning after experiencing some sort of mechanical issue.

An airport spokesman says he doesn't know what the specific issue is, but it was reported around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The plane took off from Reno when it experienced that issue. He told us that the plane burned off fuel first before it landed at the airport.

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available.