California Governor Brown Vetoes Bill Requiring Candidates to Di - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Governor Brown Vetoes Bill Requiring Candidates to Disclose Taxes

Posted: Updated:

Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill requiring presidential candidates to share their five most recent years of tax returns in order to appear on California's ballot.

It was aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his tax returns should be run for the White House again in 2020 and to ensure that future candidates won't hide their returns as Trump did in the 2016 campaign.

Brown said in a letter to lawmakers Sunday that he worried such a law might not be constitutional.

The Democratic governor's action dashed the hopes of proponents who hoped California would move forward with the requirements even as similar measures failed in more than two dozen other states.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.