Reno 1868 FC to Host OKC Energy FC in Playoff Match on Friday

Reno 1868 FC's first playoff match is set as the club will host OKC Energy FC at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Greater Nevada Field. Reno, who already secured the No. 3-seed on Saturday, will play an OKC team that locked up the No. 6-seed on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders 2.More >>
Reno 1868 FC's first playoff match is set as the club will host OKC Energy FC at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Greater Nevada Field. Reno, who already secured the No. 3-seed on Saturday, will play an OKC team that locked up the No. 6-seed on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders 2.More >>