Reno 1868 FC to Host OKC Energy FC in Playoff Match on Friday

Reno 1868 FC's first playoff match is set as the club will host OKC Energy FC at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno, who already secured the No. 3-seed on Saturday, will play an OKC team that locked up the No. 6-seed on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders 2.

Reno split the regular season series with OKC this season, taking the last match 3-0 at Greater Nevada Field. Lindo Mfeka scored a hat trick that match, Reno broke the USL record and clinched a playoff spot back on September 20.

OKC Energy FC took the first match in Oklahoma City 1-0 in a match in which Reno played with 10-men. 

Saturday’s match will pit two of the highest-scoring players in the USL.

Reno’s Dane Kelly led all scorers during the regular season with 18 goals. OKC’s Jose Angulo, who closed off the regular season with a goal and two assists, finished with 15 regular season goals.

Tickets for the first playoff match in Reno’s inaugural season are on sale at Reno1868FC.com/playofftickets.

The first 2,000 fans through the rotunda entrance at Greater Nevada Field on Saturday will receive a free hand-clapper.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release

