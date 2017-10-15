Medicare Open Enrollment Begins Today

Today is the first opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to enroll or change health insurance plans.

The enrollment period will last through December 7th, 2017 for coverage beginning January 1st, 2018.

A local insurer, Senior Care Plus, will be holding daily informational meetings for Medicare beneficiaries and their caretakers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Additional meetings include:

Fernley

Comfort Suites, 800 Mesa Dr.

- Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

- Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Fallon

Churchill County Offices, 155 N. Taylor St.

- Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. in room 102

- Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. in room 136

- Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. in room 102

Yerington

Yerington County Library, 20 Nevin Way

- Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.

- Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Reno

Evelyn Mount Northwest Community Center, 1300 Valley Road

- Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Drive

- Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Spanish Springs

Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Highway

- Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Open enrollment for non-Medicare individuals and families will begin Nov. 1, 2017 and go through Jan. 31, 2018.

If you’d like to learn more, you can contact them at 775-982-3191 or visit their website SeniorCarePlus.com



