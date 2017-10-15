Medicare Open Enrollment Begins Today - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Medicare Open Enrollment Begins Today

Posted: Updated:

Today is the first opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to enroll or change health insurance plans. 

The enrollment period will last through December 7th, 2017 for coverage beginning January 1st, 2018. 
A local insurer, Senior Care Plus, will be holding daily informational meetings for Medicare beneficiaries and their caretakers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 

Additional meetings include:

Fernley 
Comfort Suites, 800 Mesa Dr.
- Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.
- Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.

Fallon
Churchill County Offices, 155 N. Taylor St.
- Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. in room 102
- Nov. 9 at 12 p.m. in room 136
- Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. in room 102

Yerington
Yerington County Library, 20 Nevin Way
- Nov. 9 at 3 p.m.
- Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Reno
Evelyn Mount Northwest Community Center, 1300 Valley Road
- Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.
Northwest Reno Library, 2325 Robb Drive
- Nov. 2 at 3 p.m.

Spanish Springs
Spanish Springs Library, 7100-A Pyramid Highway
- Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Open enrollment for non-Medicare individuals and families will begin Nov. 1, 2017 and go through Jan. 31, 2018. 

If you’d like to learn more, you can contact them at 775-982-3191 or visit their website SeniorCarePlus.com


 

