Reno's 19th Annual Race for the Cure - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno's 19th Annual Race for the Cure

Hundreds of women, men and children came together this morning to race for a great cause. 

Participants in the 19th Annual Race for the Cure 5K run filled up the Reno City Plaza Sunday morning. The event’s fundraising money goes towards the Susan G. Komen organization, which is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding over $30 million in breast cancer research this year. 

The event opened with a Survivor, Forever Fighter & Remembrance Ceremony, followed by group warm-up stretches and of course, the race! It closed with an awards ceremony for timed runners and fundraisers. 

Organizers say through Nevada’s Race for the Cure events, Komen Nevada has invested more than $11 million in community breast health programs throughout the state, including contributions of more than $3 million for breast cancer research.

