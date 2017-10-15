Reno's 19th Annual Race for the Cure

With winds dying down, fire officials say they have apparently “turned a corner” against the wildfires that have devastated the state’s wine country and other sections.More >>
With Multiple fires burning in California local fire crews have been helping fight the flames on what is now one of the most destructive fires in California.More >>
Reno 1868 FC's first playoff match is set as the club will host OKC Energy FC at 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Greater Nevada Field. Reno, who already secured the No. 3-seed on Saturday, will play an OKC team that locked up the No. 6-seed on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders 2.More >>
This past week, UNR was the the victim of hateful graffiti including swastikas.More >>
A Northern California city beloved for its mud baths and mineral spas has lifted a mandatory evacuation order in place since Wednesday.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after they were hit by a car early Sunday morning.More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.More >>
Reno Police are asking for your help in finding a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a woman in connection with an identity theft case.More >>
