Raiders Pledge $1 Million Dollars to North Bay Fire Relief and R - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raiders Pledge $1 Million Dollars to North Bay Fire Relief and Recovery

Posted: Updated:

The Oakland Raiders are donating $1 million dollars to the relief and recovery efforts, after seeing the devastation from the fires in North Bay.

According to the Raiders' spokesperson, the money will be facilitated by the American Red Cross. The Raiders are encouraging fans who would like to contribute to do so via www.redcross.org/raiders-pub.

The North Bay fires are some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history. 

