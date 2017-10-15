One Dead in Hit and Run - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Dead in Hit and Run

Reno Police say one person is dead after they were hit by a car early Sunday morning. 

Officials tell us the crash occurred on West 4th St. between Stoker Avenue and Summit Ridge Drive at 5:46 a.m. Police say when officers arrived, the driver was already gone. 

The Major Accident Investigation Team is still investigating, but they tell us the pedestrian was either walking or standing in the middle of the road when he was hit and killed.

The pedestrian was a 24-year-old Reno resident. His identity has not been released. 

