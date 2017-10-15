NV Energy Says Power Restored to 460+ Washoe County Customers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy Says Power Restored to 460+ Washoe County Customers

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy reports that more than 460 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County on Sunday. 

Most of the customers that were affected in the 89511 zip code, near Montreux and Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.

NV Energy says it was caused by equipment.

