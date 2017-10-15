Amid Crises, Tensions Between President Trump, Secretary Tillers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Amid Crises, Tensions Between President Trump, Secretary Tillerson Persist

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN/U.S. Department of State Courtesy: MGN/U.S. Department of State

The strained relationship between President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is coming under renewed focus.

The nation's top diplomat insisted Sunday that Trump has not undermined him even as he again refused to deny calling the president "a moron."

Tensions between the two men have grown while the nation faces a series of high-stakes international crises, including the threat posed by North Korea, and threatens to sow doubt about American allies as to whether Tillerson can speak authoritatively for the United States.

The secretary of state insists that he has a strong working relationship with the president without any name-calling.

But in a CNN interview he repeatedly refused to discuss whether he had dubbed the president "a moron" after a July meeting, as has been reported.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.