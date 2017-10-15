Brave Army of Firefighters Attack the Deadly Firestorm

SONOMA, California (AP) - On foot, in trucks and by air, more than 10,000 firefighters attack the deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property



Fighting the fires has been exhausting, days and nights dragging heavy hoses through thick smoke, hiking over steep terrain, hopping on and off trucks. More than 200 hand crews are also on the scene, building fire lines with shovels and bulldozers, slashing through brush with chainsaws and pulaskis, hiking for miles with heavy backpacks.



The firefighters rest when they can, catching short naps, sometimes sprawling on the ground in front of their trucks. They fuel up with quick meals and chug coffee at their fire camps donated by local businesses. While the missions are coordinated by commanders, crews said the radio chatter about new fires, high winds and a rapidly moving frontline had them changing tactics.

