Sparks Police Seek Woman in Identity Theft Case

Sparks Police need your help finding a woman in connection with an identity theft case.

Police say an unidentified woman approached a cashier with a fake check inside the Western Village Casino last Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Security was contacted, but police say the woman fled the property before authorities arrived.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the female suspect. If anyone has any information concerning the identity of the suspect, they are urged to contact Sparks Police Dispatch (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness, (775) 322-4900 with any information.