U.S.,States Struggle to Pay Spiraling Cost of Fighting Fires

The Washoe County Health District says the air quality is currently unhealthy for sensitive groups.More >>
California Gov. Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, more than 10,000 firefighters attack the deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding a woman in connection with an identity theft case.More >>
Although some evacuees were returning home in Mendocino County, the latest estimates were that about 100,000 people were under evacuation orders as the fires burned for a sixth day.More >>
A bank robbery occurred at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and Reno police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
Reno police say one teen is going to the hospital with a minor stab wound to the arm.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
One hundred San Diego County restaurants are pledging to cut down on plastic waste by eliminating plastic straws.More >>
