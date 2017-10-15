Wolf Pack Comes up 2 Points Short at CSU

Nick Stevens threw three of his four touchdown passes to Michael Gallup and Dalyn Dawkins had a career-high 195 yards rushing, including a 59-yard scoring run, to help Colorado State hold off Nevada for a 44-42 win Saturday night. Gallup tied his career best with 13 receptions for 263 yards -- two shy of Olabisi Johnson's school record set last season. Stevens was 26-of-37 passing for 384 yards, his fifth 300-yard game of the season. Dawkins' touchdown pulle...More >>
Former Nevada golfer, Kevin Lucas finishes on number to advance to next stage.More >>
Former Nevada Wolf Pack golfer Kevin Lucas shot a 1-under 71 for a 2-under 214 total that puts him in a six-way tie for 22nd that is right on the number to qualify going into today’s final round.More >>
Kicking off another conference road stretch, the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-14, 3-4 MW) fell to the Wyoming Cowgirls (10-9, 5-2) Thursday night in three sets.More >>
