Fallen Firefighters Honored

Fire agencies across the state came together today to honor firefighters who have lost their lives in service of the public.More >>
A bank robbery occurred at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and Reno police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.More >>
Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa as wildfires continue to rage across California.More >>
One hundred San Diego County restaurants are pledging to cut down on plastic waste by eliminating plastic straws.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
