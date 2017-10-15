Fallen Firefighters Honored

Fire agencies across the state came together today to honor firefighters who have lost their lives in service of the public. Today two names were added to firefighter’s memorial wall, a symbol of honor and remembrance to those firefighters who gave the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.

"Each and every year we seem to have to add more names to the memorial, and its more than just a plaque on the wall, it’s a life," said Tod Carlini with East Fork Fire.

The firefighter’s memorial, which was completed in 1994, holds a yearly event to remember those Nevada firefighters who lost their lives either in the line of duty, or from illness directly related to their service. This year's memorial was dedicated to two firefighters from southern Nevada, and included speeches by family and friends of the fallen.

"He was a great man, and he would be honored to be on this wall because that was the kind of man he was," said a fellow North Las Vegas Firefighter.

Our neighbors to the west, in California, also held a highway dedication ceremony for Mikey Hallenbeck, a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty during the sierra fire in 2015. Mikey was only 21 years old and in his first fire season when tragedy struck. The firefighters who fought beside him remember Mikey as kind man with an unbeatable work ethic.

"He was so happy to be a fireman, he came up to John Rise one time right before the fire and said 'I'm going to save Sierra for you," said Mikey’s mother, Toni Hallenbeck.

The memorial highway spans 6 miles on highway 50 in South Tahoe, and is now a permanent installation.