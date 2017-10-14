One Teen Stabbed During Fight

Reno police say one teen is going to the hospital with a minor stab wound to the arm.

Officials say two teens were fighting near Pat Baker Park in Reno around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening. One teen stabbed the other in the arm and the victim was taken to the hospital for stitches.

No other injuries were reported.

Reno Police are looking for the Hispanic juvenile who stabbed him. If you know anything that can help investigators call Secret Witness at 322-4900.