Bank Robbery Suspect on the Loose, RPD Needs Your Help - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bank Robbery Suspect on the Loose, RPD Needs Your Help

A bank robbery occurred at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon and Reno police are asking for your help in finding the suspect.

The robbery took place at the Wells Fargo on Northtowne Lane. The FBI is saying the suspect is a white male adult, between the ages of 25 and 30. He is 5'6'' or taller, weighing approximately 170 pounds. 

