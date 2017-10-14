San Diego County Restaurants Take 'No Straws' Pledge - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

San Diego County Restaurants Take 'No Straws' Pledge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - One hundred San Diego County restaurants are pledging to cut down on plastic waste by eliminating plastic straws.
    
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the eateries are taking part in a campaign called "Plastic Straws Suck."  Through Dec. 31, they will eliminate plastic straws or only provide them on request.
    
The San Diego County chapter of the Surfrider Foundation enlisted the restaurants as part of its effort to reduce plastic waste that washes up on beaches and poses a hazard to sea life.
    
Surfrider hopes that eventually, the restaurants will abandon plastic straws permanently or switch to paper straws.
    
According to the National Park Service, Americans use 500 million straws every day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

