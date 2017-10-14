Harvey Weinstein expelled from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details when the information becomes available.More >>
Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa as wildfires continue to rage across California.More >>
Las Vegas shooting victim Heather Warino Alvarado is being memorialized as a devoted wife and mother at a funeral in her southern Utah home town.More >>
Last night's winds are causing more devastation to the already deadliest and most destructive series of fires in California's history.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
It's going to be a great weekend from Verdi to Virginia City, fall is in the air and that means pumpkins and even some zombies are taking over town! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
