Locals Do Their Best to Give Back to Sonoma Valley Fire Victims - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Locals Do Their Best to Give Back to Sonoma Valley Fire Victims

Posted: Updated:

Kelly Carrol has lived in Reno for four years, but the 26-year-old Sonoma Valley native has friends and family who have lost everything. She is trying her best to organize a donation collection to help victims affected by the northern California fires.

"It actually ended up being a much bigger thing. Like thousands of dollars!" she told us. She also picked up the U-haul today and is hoping to load it to its fullest extent. 

If you would like to help Carrol's cause, you can visit Thunder Pain Management at 6548 S. McCarran Blvd, Suite A. They will be collecting donations until 5:00 p.m. Saturday. They are specifically asking for emergency items and children's clothing.

Michael Torzilli, another Sonoma Valley native, who now resides in Reno, has created a donation campaign called the 'Sonoma Valley Relief Effort.' He is teaming up western Nevada supply and several other local businesses. They are taking donations of clothing, dry food, toiletries, etc. on Friday, October 20th at O'Reilly Auto Parts on 1725 Prater Way.

Also, we are doing our part to help. We are partnering with Atlantis Resort to raise money for the Northern California wildfire victims. 

On Tuesday, October 17th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., we’ll be working together with our radio partners at Reno Media Group and the Atlantis to raise money for the American Red Cross. For more information about this drive, click on the link below.

