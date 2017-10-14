Northern California Fires Prompt More Evacuations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Northern California Fires Prompt More Evacuations

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in Santa Rosa as wildfires continue to rage across California.
    
The Santa Rosa Fire Department released a notice early Saturday morning, ordering residents in Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk and some of Rincon Valley to leave their homes. The officials have suggested the residents go to evacuation centers at the Finley Community Center or Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
    
The fires have caused an unprecedented amount of death and destruction in the state, with officials reporting 35 dead, and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. Those numbers make this the most deadly and destructive series of fires California has ever seen.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

