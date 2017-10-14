Vegas Shooting Victim Remembered as Devoted Mom, Wife - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vegas Shooting Victim Remembered as Devoted Mom, Wife

ENOCH, Utah (AP) - Las Vegas shooting victim Heather Warino Alvarado is being memorialized as a devoted wife and mother at a funeral in her southern Utah home town.

The 35-year-old Warino Alvarado was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting at country music festival while with her teenage daughter, who was unharmed.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that at the funeral held Friday in the small city of Enoch, close friend and former neighbor Kailye Jones remembered how Heather would wish it was time to pick her kids up from school shortly after dropping them off because she missed them so much.

Warino Alvarado ran an in-home day care center and was married to a Cedar City firefighter. They had three children.

She was among the 58 people killed in the massacre. Hundreds of others were wounded.

For complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting.

