One Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Last night's winds are causing more devastation to the already deadliest and most destructive series of fires in California's history.More >>
Last night's winds are causing more devastation to the already deadliest and most destructive series of fires in California's history.More >>
Former Nevada golfer, Kevin Lucas finishes on number to advance to next stage.More >>
Former Nevada golfer, Kevin Lucas finishes on number to advance to next stage.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>