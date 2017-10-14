Winds Take Charge in California's Wine Country - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Winds Take Charge in California's Wine Country

Posted: Updated:

Last night's winds are causing more devastation to the already deadliest and most destructive series of fires in California's history. Officials are reporting 35 people dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed. 

Another 400 homes are evacuating as the winds make their way further into California's wine country. CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the fire has burned a few structures in a small part of Sonoma. 

For more updates on the fire, you can access CalFire's Twitter page here. You can also follow AP's complete wildfire coverage here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.