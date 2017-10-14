Winds Take Charge in California's Wine Country

Last night's winds are causing more devastation to the already deadliest and most destructive series of fires in California's history. Officials are reporting 35 people dead and 5,700 homes and businesses destroyed.

Another 400 homes are evacuating as the winds make their way further into California's wine country. CalFire spokesman Jonathan Cox says the fire has burned a few structures in a small part of Sonoma.

For more updates on the fire, you can access CalFire's Twitter page here. You can also follow AP's complete wildfire coverage here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)