Shoe Tree Is Gone In Lassen County

The popular shoe tree that sat next to Highway 395 in Lassen County had to be removed Tuesday, as wear and tear from all the hanging shoes deteriorated the tree over time.More >>
The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.More >>
The city of Reno has installed two signs in Damonte Ranch advising drivers to slow down, after residents raised concerns about drivers hitting wild horses in the roadways.More >>
It's hard to miss all the new construction and growth at the University of Nevada. New buildings have sprung up across the campus, and the school is starting a slow spread toward Downtown Reno. So is this hometown school destined for large-scale university status? University President Marc Johnson answers that question on this week's Face the State.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.More >>
One count of burglary ordinarily carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, but she received a harsher sentence due to receiving habitual criminal status.More >>
