University Responds to Images of Swastikas in Arts Building - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

University Responds to Images of Swastikas in Arts Building

The president of the University of Nevada, Reno responded to images on social media that show swastikas spray painted inside a building on campus.

President Marc Johnson sent this letter to students and staff at the university:

Recently the Church Fine Arts “graffiti stairwell” was tagged with swastikas and threatening language. The stairwell is a space intended as a celebration of artistic expression.
 
University Police has asked that anyone with information related to this incident please contact them at (775) 334-2677 
 
In response to the tagging, Dean Debra Moddelmog and her colleagues in the College of Liberal Arts are inviting graffiti artists, students and faculty to join them this Sunday (10/15) at 2 p.m. to repaint and restore the graffiti stairwell to its function as an artistic creative outlet for art over violence.
 
Dean Moddelmog stated that, "Taking back the stairwell demonstrates our commitment to love over hate, peace over violence, and community over intimidation."
 
Please watch the University events calendar at http://events.unr.edu for details.

Marc Johnson

President

Photos of the swastikas have been appearing on social media. The Associated Students of the University of Nevada President Noah Teixeira tweeted his condemnation of the images.

