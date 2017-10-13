How Big Will UNR Get? University President Answers the Question

It's hard to miss all the new construction and growth at the University of Nevada. New buildings have sprung up across the campus, and the school is starting a slow spread toward Downtown Reno. So is this hometown school destined for large-scale university status? University President Marc Johnson answers that question on this week's Face the State.

Johnson has a long list of plans for the university's growth, in buildings, programs, and people. There were about 22,000 students in the 2017 fall semester, and that number goes up every year. But Johnson isn't letting the growth go on forever. He's shooting for about 25,000 students max.

"It's a very friendly campus," Johnson said, "a nice, old-fashioned college experience. If we got to be a mega-university, like an Arizona State that has 65-70,000 students, you lose a lot of that closeness."

For now, he'll add just a few hundred more students a year, and a lot of new buildings in which to put them. Over the next few years, they're putting up a new dorm, a new engineering building, and four new academic buildings just south of campus in the so-called "Gateway District."

Johnson says the changes the university has made to make its programs more tailored to jobs in the "New Nevada," plus the state's growth in population, is attracting more applicants to the university. So does this mean tougher admissions standards, in order to keep the student population down?

Johnson says, "no." While in the future, they may have to raise standards, there are no plans in the works to do that anytime soon.

"3.0 GPA in high school, you can get in," Johnson said. "We do not have a quota. We don't have competition between students. We take all who are qualified."

