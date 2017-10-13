Incline Village Woman Killed in Las Vegas Shooting Remembered with Blood Drive

Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber, was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.

Stacee and her husband, Vinnie, originally from California, made Incline Village their second home in 2009.

Today, the Incline Village community, in partnership with United Blood Services, dedicated a blood drive in her name.

Her longtime friend, Kristen Ferrall, who donated blood today described her as a giving spirit and a life lost too soon, "Even up until her final, tragic moments, I know she was helping someone."

Today, there was no shortage in community members wanting to give back. Kimberly Uberti, who donated blood at the drive, says the community support was inspirational, "It gave me goosebumps when I walked in and they gave me the ribbon in honor of Stacee."

Those orange ribbons represented Stacee's favorite color. More than 140 of those ribbons were given out Friday, surpassing the community's goal of 100 blood donations.

Ferrall says this shows that, even after death, Stacee's generous spirit continues to give with the potential to save more than 400 lives, "It's exactly what Stacee would love to see."

A GoFundMe has been set up for Stacee's family, to see it, click here.