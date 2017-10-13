Vehicle vs Bicycle Crash On Lake Street

Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
Incline Village resident, Stacee Etcheber was one of the victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Friends described her as a kind and loving wife and mother of two young children.More >>
Heller and Tarkanian talk issues ahead of the primary elections.More >>
Heller and Tarkanian talk issues ahead of the primary elections.More >>
The person on the bike was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.More >>
The person on the bike was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire has reported resources are responding to a fire in Cold Springs and are asking that people avoid the area. We will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire has reported resources are responding to a fire in Cold Springs and are asking that people avoid the area. We will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says that Luis Alejandro Cordero will be sentenced Monday, October 16th after being convicted on two counts of 1st degree murder with a deadly weapon.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says that Luis Alejandro Cordero will be sentenced Monday, October 16th after being convicted on two counts of 1st degree murder with a deadly weapon.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.More >>
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.More >>
It's going to be a great weekend from Verdi to Virginia City, fall is in the air and that means pumpkins and even some zombies are taking over town! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
It's going to be a great weekend from Verdi to Virginia City, fall is in the air and that means pumpkins and even some zombies are taking over town! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>