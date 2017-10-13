Gang Member Convicted of Double Murder Gets Two Life Sentences i - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gang Member Convicted of Double Murder Gets Two Life Sentences in Prison

Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison. 

Jurors deliberated for two hours Friday before convicting Luis Alejandro Menendez-Cordero of first-degree murder in the November 2010 killings of two Sparks men at a party.

Prosecutors said Menendez-Cordero shot 19-year-old Kevin Melendez and 21-year-old Moises Vazquez after they disrespected his affiliation to the MS-13 gang.

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Menendez-Cordero fled the country after the killings and was ultimately located and extradited from El Salvador to stand trial.

Police first arrested Cordero back in March of 2015

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

