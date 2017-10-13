Gang Member Convicted of Double Murder Gets Two Life Sentences in Prison

The California Highway Patrol says a Gardnerville man died Monday morning after a head-on crash on State Route 88 in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
The California Highway Patrol says a Gardnerville man died Monday morning after a head-on crash on State Route 88 in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison.More >>
Authorities say a 26-year-old man convicted in two gang-related killings was sentenced late Monday night to two life terms in prison.More >>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly crossed 23,000 points for the first time Tuesday morning before slipping back below that threshold.More >>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly crossed 23,000 points for the first time Tuesday morning before slipping back below that threshold.More >>
A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her nine-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment.More >>
A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her nine-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment.More >>
Authorities say roughly 34,000 people remain evacuated from wildfires in Northern California that broke out a week ago.More >>
Authorities say roughly 34,000 people remain evacuated from wildfires in Northern California that broke out a week ago.More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
We all love our furry friends, but what happens when one of them goes missing?More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a Reno man accused of fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run crash early Sunday morning.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
Washoe County School District is building several new schools, and on Monday the official Naming Committee narrowed the list for what the first one will be called to three top contenders.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
With a single tweet, actress Alyssa Milano has motivated thousands of women to tell their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment on social media.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.More >>