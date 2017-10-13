Gang Member Convicted of 2010 Double Murder - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gang Member Convicted of 2010 Double Murder

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says that Luis Alejandro Cordero will be sentenced Monday, October 16th after being convicted on two counts of 1st degree murder with a deadly weapon. 

Police first arrested Cordero back in March of 2015. The suspect, Luis Alejandro Menendez Cordero fled the country to El Salvador, but was captured by police there. 

