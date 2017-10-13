AIGA To Hold First Annual Pumpkin Carving Competition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

AIGA To Hold First Annual Pumpkin Carving Competition

Posted: Updated:

AIGA Reno-Tahoe will be holding its first-annual, family-friendly pumpkin carving competition, GUTS, October 21 at The Eddy, 16 S. Sierra St.

Competitors will carve pumpkins, and judges will determine the winner.

The competition will begin at 2 pm; the judging will happen at 4 pm; the winner will be announced at 4:40 pm; the after party will begin at 5:30 pm.

Candy, food trucks and a beer garden will all be available.

All proceeds of the event will go to the northern Nevada chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The competition is open to local and regional creative professionals and not creative professionals alike.

More details on how to register can be found at renotahoe.aiga.org/events

