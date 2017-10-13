Shred & Electronics Recycling Day to Support Nevada Special Olympics

A community shredding and electronics recycling day will be held to fundraise for the Special Olympics of Nevada Saturday, October 14, from 9am to noon at the Corner of Curry St. and 3rd St. in Carson City. They suggest a donation of $5 per standard file storage box or electronic device. There is a max of 50 boxes of shredding per person.

SNAR will provide donuts; Dutch Brothers will provide coffee; hamburgers and hotdogs will be available after 10am -- a $5 donation is suggested.

Every $5 donated, whether it be for shredding or food, will also come with a raffle ticket for prizes. Additional raffle tickets will also be for sale at $5 each.