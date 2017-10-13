Shred & Electronics Recycling Day to Support Nevada Special Olympics

Truckee Meadows Fire has reported resources are responding to a fire in Cold Springs and are asking that people avoid the area. We will update this story with details as they become known.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says that Luis Alejandro Cordero will be sentenced Monday, October 16th after being convicted on two counts of 1st degree murder with a deadly weapon.More >>
Various food and beverages will also be available, and a $5 donation is suggested per standard file storage box.More >>
The competition will begin at 2 pm, October 21, at The Eddy. The judging will happen at 4 pm; the winner will be announced at 4:40 pm; the after party will begin at 5:30 pm.More >>
Residents in Damonte Ranch are worried about several car crashes that have happened recently, killing a few wild horses on a major road in the neighborhood.More >>
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.More >>
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
Fire officials are investigating whether downed power lines or other utility failures could have sparked the fires in California wine country.More >>
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.More >>
