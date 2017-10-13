Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for One Count of Burglary

A woman, 45-year-old Kristina Margaret Schneider, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a burglary case after she was arrested in May for involvement in fraud cases, cashing fraudulent checks and obtaining title loans with fraudulent titles.

Schneider pled guilty in August to one count of Burglary, which ordinarily carries a maximum prison term of 10 years, but received a harsher sentence due to receiving habitual criminal status.

Schneider has a lengthy criminal history that spans over 22 years and includes 6 prior felony convictions.

The sentence ensures a minimum of 6 years must be served before parole eligibility begins.