Save Mart Stores in California are Offering Donation Services fo - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Save Mart Stores in California are Offering Donation Services for Northern California Wildfire Relief

Posted: Updated:

All 83 Save Mart Supermarkets stores in California and northern Nevada will be offering donation services at checkout for the American Red Cross relief efforts in the Northern California areas affected by several wildfires.

Shoppers can donate any amount at checkout, and 100% of the proceeds will aid local victims. The donation will be printed on the receipt, so shoppers have a record of their tax deductible donation. Donations will be accepted through October 17.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.