NDE Announces Funding for the Read by Grade 3 Program

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced $20.5 million in funding for the third phase of the Read by Grade 3 (RBG3) program. This follows previous allocations of $4.9 million in January 2016 and $22.2 million in July 2016.

“Throughout Nevada we are seeing real evidence of more of our youngest students making progress toward reading at grade level thanks to the Read by Grade 3 program,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction. “This is so critical because before third grade, students are learning how to read. After third grade, students are reading to learn.”

The preliminary distribution of funding for the 2017-18 academic year includes:

• Carson City School District, $1,382,473.14
• Churchill County School District, $187,255.66
• Clark County School District, $11,924,607.95
• Doral Academy of Nevada, $175,068.60
• Douglas County School District, $655,182.08
• Elko County School District, $653,090.05
• Explore Knowledge Academy, $120,706.61
• Honors Academy of Literature, $108,951.68
• Humboldt County School District, $776,372.13
• Lyon County School District, $671,825.76
• Mater Academy of Nevada, $111,462.74
• Esmeralda County School District, $33,053.83
• Lander County School District, $179,993.34
• Lincoln County School District, $204,177.42
• Mineral County School District, $84,247.94
• Nye County School District, $608,061.38
• Pershing County School District, $183,947.25
• Somerset Academy of Las Vegas, $204,776.02
• Washoe County School District, $1,635,283.36
• White Pine County School District, $599,463.05

In a decision approved by the Nevada Board of Education last year, NDE entered into a contract with the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) to use a portion of the funding in the third phase to pay for the K-3 MAPGrowth Reading Assessments. All students in Kindergarten through third grade will take these assessments to track early literacy progress.


These assessments are free to all Nevada schools and districts, regardless of whether schools applied for or won the RBG3 grant.

The 2017-2018 school year will be the first year all Nevada schools will use this common assessment to track K-3 students’ early literacy progress.

