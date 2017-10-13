Nevada Women's Expo to Come to Carson City - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Women's Expo to Come to Carson City

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada Women’s Expo, an event where products and services for women are sold by vendors, will be taking place at Carson Mall Shopping Center in Carson City Friday and Saturday. New and returning vendors will be participating in the event, and entertainment will be provided by The Retro Radio Dolls, Miss Pin-Up Contest Carson Valley Roller Girls and others.

"The Nevada Women's Fall Expo will be unlike any other with many unique things to see and do and a few surprises,” said Joye Kinkade, co-owner and producer.  “Not only is it a shopping experience for all but it is also an opportunity for us to offer exposure and recognition to businesses and organizations of all types!"

The Nevada Women’s Expo is designed for women of all ages.

