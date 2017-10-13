Lake Tahoe Basin Recreational Facilities & Forest Roads Closing for Winter Season

The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will soon begin closing recreational facilities and forest roads around the Lake Tahoe Basin for the winter season. Seasonal closures apply to many Forest Service recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, picnic areas and forest roads. Tahoe Valley and Zephyr Cove Resort campgrounds remain open year-round, along with Camp Richardson and Zephyr Cove resorts and beaches.

Forest roads generally begin closing around mid-November for soil protection and public safety. For specific closing dates for forest roads, consult the Motor Vehicle Use Map by visiting http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/TravelManagement.

Some sites remain open after October 15. For a complete list of sites and closure dates, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/ltbmu/recreation/?cid=stelprdb5291839.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center is open daily through October 30 and the Tallac Historic Site closed for the season at the end of September.