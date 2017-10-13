Reno Fire and Other Local Fire Crews in California Fighting Flames

With multiple fires burning in California local fire crews have been helping fight the flames on what is now one of the most destructive fires in California. Reno Fire Department Division Chief, Seth Williams and his crew have been working non-stop since they arrived on Wednesday, their job is structure protection and mop up, "They are so short for resources we ended up working for 48 hours," says Williams'.

Thousands of people have lost their homes due to these fires, including the men and women who are helping fight these flames, "There have been over 40 firemen who have lost their homes so they are the guys that are really amazing. You know they have all this thing to deal with at home and their family but they are focusing at their job on hand and try and make something positive out of it," says Williams'. Williams' own mother was evacuated from her home due to the fire, but it has only made him and his crew want to work harder, "My mom was evacuated out of the Clear Lake area and I am counting on my brothers and the servicemen there to take care of her and I want to do it for their family."

The air quality is so bad where they are fighting the flames a man was trying to help the crews with his tractor, but unfortunately due to the low oxygen in the air his tractor died, the man then started to have chest pains causing the fire crews to stop what they are doing to help the man, "Just because the air quality is so low it put the hurt on him and if his tractor couldn't work because of the low oxygen you can imagine what it is like the fire fighters and for him and the other civilians." Luckily the man is okay but it just shows how destructive these California fires have been on the state.

It is also a good reminder that fire season is far from over, "We see more fires this time of the year because of chimneys, get your chimneys serviced get your heaters serviced, all those things that can impact us in the wild land and as for structure fires go," explains Williams'. Williams' and his crew are expected to be in California for a few more weeks.

Channel 2 is putting on a fundraiser with the Reno Media Group to help those affected by the destructive wildfires burning in northern California, for more information on how you can help visit: http://www.ktvn.com/story/36579723/channel-2-fundraiser-for-n-california-wildfire-victims