The Reno Mural Expo This Weekend

Art Spot Reno is hoping to change the look of downtown Reno by holding the Reno Mural Expo, 30 different artists, including 12 local artists will spend the weekend painting 31 plain walls and alleys into an outdoor gallery. Art Spot Reno hopes that creating more art in our area will not only bring more people to downtown Reno but hopefully make it safer, "It has been shown that public art, in this case murals, definitely bring pride- they make people want to take care of their neighborhood. They make them safer because they are more walkable," says Eric Brooks, Co-Owner of Art Spot Reno.

Art Spot Reno surveyed downtown Reno to see which spots needed the most help, some of the walls being painted are the Whitney Peak Hotel Parking Garage and the Douglas Alley. Art Spot Reno hopes that creating more events like this will help bring more recognition to our local artists, "this is a great event to be able to work with our local artists as well as bring in top artists so they can work with them," says Brooks.

The weekend’s festivities include free, daily, docent-led mural tours and nightly live music and dancing at Lincoln Lounge and The Bluebird Nightclub. Meet the artists at Pignic Pub & Patio with the official event after-party, starting Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information visit: http://artspotreno.com/reno-mural-expo-2017/