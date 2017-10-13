The Reno Mural Expo This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Reno Mural Expo This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

Art Spot Reno is hoping to change the look of downtown Reno by holding the Reno Mural Expo, 30 different artists, including 12 local artists will spend the weekend painting 31 plain walls and alleys into an outdoor gallery. Art Spot Reno hopes that creating more art in our area will not only bring more people to downtown Reno but hopefully make it safer, "It has been shown that public art, in this case murals, definitely bring pride- they make people want to take care of their neighborhood. They make them safer because they are more walkable," says Eric Brooks, Co-Owner of Art Spot Reno. 

Art Spot Reno surveyed downtown Reno to see which spots needed the most help, some of the walls being painted are the Whitney Peak Hotel Parking Garage and the Douglas Alley. Art Spot Reno hopes that creating more events like this will help bring more recognition to our local artists, "this is a great event to be able to work with our local artists as well as bring in top artists so they can work with them," says Brooks. 

The weekend’s festivities include free, daily, docent-led mural tours and nightly live music and dancing at Lincoln Lounge and The Bluebird Nightclub. Meet the artists at Pignic Pub & Patio with the official event after-party, starting Sunday at 7 p.m.

For more information visit: http://artspotreno.com/reno-mural-expo-2017/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.