NHP Identifies Driver in Fatal Wrong-Way Head-On Crash Near Verd - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Identifies Driver in Fatal Wrong-Way Head-On Crash Near Verdi

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.

NHP says 39-year-old James Liston of Reno was heading west on I-80 when he struck another car in the oncoming lane between Garson and Verdi. 

Liston died on scene, while the other driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say impairment may have been involved in the crash.  

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Litchie is investigation this crash.  Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Litchie (775) 687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us NHP case 1710-01160

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.