NHP Identifies Driver in Fatal Wrong-Way Head-On Crash Near Verdi

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a fatal wrong-way head-on crash that occurred late Thursday night on I-80 near Verdi.

NHP says 39-year-old James Liston of Reno was heading west on I-80 when he struck another car in the oncoming lane between Garson and Verdi.

Liston died on scene, while the other driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say impairment may have been involved in the crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Litchie is investigation this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Litchie (775) 687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us NHP case 1710-01160