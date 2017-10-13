NHP Investigating Deadly Crash in Verdi

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.More >>
Today, the NAACP held their second annual 'Community Conversation.' This event invites the heads of police departments of the Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County area and gives the public the chance to personally ask questions to the law enforcement officials. The community conversation turned from a question and answer to just that, a conversation. "Talking about what it feels like to be a person of color in the community in Northern Nevada and what...
The restaurant opened June 8th and will now include beer made at the restaurant that will be available immediately and a coffee shop that will be open next week.
Officials say recovery teams, some with cadaver dogs, will start searching for bodies in some areas devastated by wildfires raging in California wine country.
We reached thirty two degrees at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the first time this season on Thursday. Making it a cold start to the day for sure.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.
The Keep Americans Safe Act would prohibit the transfer, importation, or possession of magazines able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
The male subjects are being described as a white male adult wearing a black Zildjan t-shirt, a black male adult wearing a black t-shirt and a Hispanic male adult wearing an orange t-shirt.
Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies need your help in an ongoing investigation of a suspected homicide in Sun Valley.
The southbound lanes of Vista were closed but have since reopened.
