NHP Investigating Deadly Crash in Verdi

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night.

According to officers, two SUVs crashed on I-80 at Verdi at around 11:44 pm Thursday. The Reno Fire Department says one SUV caught fire and that driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NDOT says that one lane is open in each direction near Exit 2.