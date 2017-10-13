NHP Investigating Deadly Crash in Verdi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Investigating Deadly Crash in Verdi



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Verdi Thursday night. 

According to officers two SUVs crashed on I-80 at Verdi at around 11:44 pm Thursday. The Reno Fire Department says one SUV caught fire and that driver was pronounced dead on scene. The driver in the second vehicle was extricated from their vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All eastbound lanes are closed in that area while crews investigate. Police anticipate the lane closure to last at least half an hour.

