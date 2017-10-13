2nd Annual NAACP Community Conversation

Today, the NAACP held their second annual ‘Community Conversation.’ This event invites the heads of police departments of the Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County area and gives the public the chance to personally ask questions to the law enforcement officials. The community conversation turned from a question and answer to just that, a conversation.

"Talking about what it feels like to be a person of color in the community in Northern Nevada and what it looks like. What it looks like in terms of driving a vehicle or being stopped, or the shootings,” said Patricia Gallimore, President of the Reno/Sparks NAACP.

The public shared personal stories one by one about injustices they have gone through and what they felt the departments should do differently. Each story that was shared was matched with either an explanation or vow to further investigate by each corresponding agency. Organizers hoped for increased understanding and cooperation between the public and the police departments.

"The thing is to engage in dialogue whether that dialogue is uncomfortable, have the courage to engage in that dialogue,” said Counselor Dr. Norris DuPree.

The NAACP plans on continuing this community conversation event and plans on involving more agencies in the dialogue. For more information on the NAACP or to get involved head to http://renosparksnaacp.org/